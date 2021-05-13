Left Menu

Maharashtra: Son of former Cong MLA held for thrashing doctor at Gadchiroli govt COVID centre

Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested Lawrence Gedam, son of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam for allegedly thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer on duty at Armori Government COVID centre.

Maharashtra: Son of former Cong MLA held for thrashing doctor at Gadchiroli govt COVID centre
Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested Lawrence Gedam, son of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam for allegedly thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer on duty at Armori Government COVID centre. According to the Assistant Police Inspector (API), Armori Police Station, Gadchiroli, police have booked Lawrence Gedam for thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade on duty at Armori Government COVID centre over the issue of medicines.

Earlier, a video went viral of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam's son beating up Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer at the Covid Center in the Gadchiroli district. The police are further investigating the incident. (ANI)

