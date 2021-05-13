Left Menu

Man gets 10-year jail term for sexual harassment

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:43 IST
A fast track special court (FTSC) for POCSOcasescoming under Udupi district additional and sessions court has sentenceda man to 10 years imprisonment for sexually harassing a six-year old girl.

The verdict was delivered by JudgeErmalu Kalpana.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted person, identified as Santhosh K (35).

Of the fine amount, Rs 15,000 was directed to be handed over to the victim and the remaining Rs 5,000 to the government.

The court also ordered the payment of Rs One lakh by the legal services authority as compensation to the victim.

Santhosh was the owner of the house wherethe minor and her parents lived as tenants.

The incident occurred in February 2019 in Karkala police station limits.

Karkala police, who investigated the case, had submitted the charge sheet to the court.

In all, ten witnesses were questioned in the court.

The special public prosecutor of Udupi POCSO court Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

