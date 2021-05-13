Left Menu

Boiler blast kills four in TN chemical factory

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:05 IST
Four workers including a woman were killed and 10 injured on Thursday due to release of Ammonia after a boiler exploded in a chemcial plant here, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs three lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. He has also directed an assistance of Rs one lakh to each of the injured.

''Ammonia gas got released following boiler explosion,'' a government release said adding it led to the death of four people and 10 were injured.

At the time of mishap, police said workers were engaged in their usual work this morning at the plant that produces chemical active ingredients and intermediates for crop protection.

The explosion led to diffusion of gas in the plant premises leading to asphyxiation of three men and a woman and the mishap caused injuries to 10 others, they said.

''They did not sustain burn injuries. Death was due to asphyxiation (due to gas release),'' Cuddalore District Police Superintendent, Sree Abhinav told reporters.

A case is registered and a probe is on.

Labour Minister C V Ganesan said an enquiry would be ordered into the mishap.

The injured were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital and were being treated. The Minister visited the health facility and interacted with them and he said an enquiry would be ordered into the accident.PTI COR VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

