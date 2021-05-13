Left Menu

Court junks Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:11 IST
Court junks Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Navneet Kalra in connection with allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, saying that allegations against him are serious and his custodial interrogation is required to “unearth the entire conspiracy”.

Fearing arrest, Kalra had moved the court earlier this week to seek bail in the case, claiming that no offence was made out against him and that he is willing to join the investigation.

Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg dismissed his application and stated, “Custodial interrogation of accused is required to be carried out to unearth the entire conspiracy hatched between him and a number of co-accused persons.” During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators, were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra -- Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall and he is suspected to have left Delhi along with his family. The concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients.

“The accused has not joined the investigation till date. Mobile phone of accused which reportedly contains incriminating WhatsApp chats with customers, details of calls made to co-accused persons and his accounts are required to be seized,” the court stated.

The judge said that the possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence or intimidating the prosecution witnesses cannot be ruled out.

“Therefore, no case for grant of anticipatory bail is made out,” the Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg added.

On Wednesday, Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had apprised the court about a lab report which showed that the seized oxygen concentrators are not working, have poor quality and their working capacity is only 20.8 per cent.

In the bail order, the court said, “The allegations levelled against the accused are serious... There is prima facie incriminating evidence i.e. concentrators were not manufactured with German collaboration and were manufactured in China. They were not having adequate output to meet requirements of even one person.” Kalra collected advance payments from needy persons for supply of concentrators and he kept on postponing the delivery, the court said, adding that he kept on increasing the price of the same and eventually, neither supplied the product nor refunded their advance amounts.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR, also registered under Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, for black marketing of oxygen cylinders prescribes maximum punishment for seven years.

Four employees of Matrix Cellular company, including its CEO and vice president, and one employee of Town Hall restaurant were also arrested in the case, but all of them have been enlarged on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.According to Ballia residents, at leas...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021