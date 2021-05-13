Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:25 IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is not inclined to proceed any further.

The Court recorded amicus submission that he has done scrutiny of documents and it appears that he had taken ten cylinders on rent and got them refilled from a refiller on which invoices were raised. Delhi government also told High Court that neither any allocation has been made nor any refilling of cylinders to Hussain has been done.

Appearing for the Delhi government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said that Hussain is a sitting Cabinet minister and such applications are causing embarrassment and there should be some deterrence. He also questioned the petitioner that why is not raising question against any other political party but only after a political party.

Hussain's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that these people are doing good things and the application filed by the petitioner has no onus and no responsibility. He also said that it is extremely unfortunate that some people are trying to create impediment even in good work done by people at the ground level and because of the unwarranted intervention by petitioner, the constituency of Imran Hussain MLA was deprived of the oxygen available to them free of cost for good eight days. The Court said that neither they cannot stop people from coming to court with their petitions.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari. In his plea, the petitioner has sought direction to the Delhi government to immediately take immediate and urgent steps in ensuring the fair and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the NCT Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought to order immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution against the hoarding of medical oxygen by Hussain and a special investigation to take place in ensuring who are the concerned officials behind the supply of the medical oxygen, which are hoarded by Hussain. "Imran Hussain who is an MLA from Ballimaran and Cabinet Minister in the government of Delhi is hoarding the oxygen cylinder at the time when the entire Delhi is in the crisis of the supply of the oxygen," the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that he has seen a post on the official Facebook page of the AAP Delhi dated May 5, 2021, where the petitioner has found that the AAP Delhi Facebook handle publishes a post which mentioned: "Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain will be giving free oxygen to the people from his party of ice, which is located at Ballimaran New Delhi and anyone can get the oxygen after showing the doctor's prescription" (Translated from Hindi). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How big is Bitcoin's carbon footprint?

Tesla boss Elon Musks sudden u-turn over accepting bitcoin to buy his electric vehicles has thrust the cryptocurrencys energy usage into the headlights. Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical abo...

Two more functionaries quit MNM citing personal reasons

Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS Officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.Babu, General Secretary HQ and state secretary Pa...

Centre should cap vaccine prices; companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Centre should cap vaccine prices companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases highest in 3 months

Malaysia on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, as the Southeast Asian country deals with a fresh spike in infections. The health ministry reported 4,855 new cases - the highest since Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021