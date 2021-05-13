Delhi has surplus oxygen, will give to states that need it: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Left Menu

After nearly two weeks of fighting it out in the Delhi High Court and hitting out at the Centre for not giving enough oxygen required to treat COVID-19 patients, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday informed that the national capital now has a surplus of oxygen.

After nearly two weeks of fighting it out in the Delhi High Court and hitting out at the Centre for not giving enough oxygen required to treat COVID-19 patients, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday informed that the national capital now has a surplus of oxygen. While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said that after assessing the COVID-19 situation, Delhi now requires about 582 metric tonnes of oxygen a day and the surplus will be given to other states that need it.

"Today, after an assessment of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the States who need it," he said. He further informed that Delhi has reported just about 10,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of approximately 14 per cent.

Severe oxygen shortages had been raised several times in the Delhi High Court in the last few weeks, with the Delhi government arguing despite being allocated about 976 tonnes of oxygen, only a little over half was reaching hospitals in the national capital. Hospitals had repeatedly flagged shortages, many saying that they only had enough to last them about a few hours.

"Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. The deaths of our own people cannot be seen anymore. Delhi requires 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How should Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?" Kejriwal had tweeted on May 1 after 12 people lost their lives at Batra Hospital. (ANI)

