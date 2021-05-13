Pump company to donate TN ventilators, PPE to combat COVID-19

City-based EKKI Pumps has promised to donate Rs one crore worth of ventilators and PPE kits to the Tamil Nadu government in its battle against the COVID-19.

The co-CEO of the company Kanishka Arumugam met Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday and made this commitment.

''EKKI is committed to mobilizing its networks and resources to save lives. International partnerships and network synergies are important not just in business but also in communities,'' Arumugam said in a press release here.

''I express my personal appreciation to the German companies Viessmann and Hoffmann families for demonstrating responsibility in times of crisis and showing solidarity, generosity, and living by their values,'' the release quoted the co-CEO as saying.

''The way we deal with the coronavirus crisis today will determine how we remember this time in the future hopefully with pride and the awareness of having achieved a new level of solidarity, Viessmann Group co-CEO Max Viessmann said.

The Rs 30,000-crore (3 billion euro) Viessmann Group with headquarters in Germany is a leading provider of global climate solutions.

Together with Indias pumps and water technology conglomerate EKKI, the group has joined forces to donate the ventilators to India.

Additionally, EKKI would partner with its German JV partner HOMA Pumps, a world leader in wastewater technology to supply PPEs, the release said.

