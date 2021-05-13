5 killed due to dust storm in UP's Hardoi

Five people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in two separate incidents during the dust storm that hit different parts of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, four men -- Ramendra (30), Rajesh (25), Gokaran (28) and Ramendra -- died as a wall collapsed on them in Mohiuddinpur village while the girl, Komal, was crushed to death after a tree branch fell on her in Kachhauna town, Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Singh said.

He said financial assistance would be provided to the victims' families, as per the norms.

