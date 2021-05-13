One year's salary of K'taka Ministers for COVID relief fund

One year's salary of K'taka Ministers for COVID relief fundPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:50 IST
Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI): The Karnataka government has ordered depositing one-year salary of State Ministers in the COVID Relief Fund.
This was decided by the State Cabinet a few days ago.
The order was issued on May 11 and would come into effect retrospectively from May 1 for a year.
The order was given on the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
The State has been reporting 40,000-50,000 COVID infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases.
This has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs.
The government has imposed a lockdown-like restriction from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of the virus.
PTI GMS NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Three thousand COVID infected people gone 'missing' in Bengaluru: Minister
Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Commodities market rates and Bullion closing rates are not available from
3,000 covid infected go 'missing' in Bengaluru, to be traced by police: Minister
Former Karnataka CM receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Bullion closing rates are not available from the sources.