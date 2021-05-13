Left Menu

One year's salary of K'taka Ministers for COVID relief fund

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:50 IST
One year's salary of K'taka Ministers for COVID relief fund

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI): The Karnataka government has ordered depositing one-year salary of State Ministers in the COVID Relief Fund.

This was decided by the State Cabinet a few days ago.

The order was issued on May 11 and would come into effect retrospectively from May 1 for a year.

The order was given on the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The State has been reporting 40,000-50,000 COVID infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases.

This has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs.

The government has imposed a lockdown-like restriction from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How big is Bitcoin's carbon footprint?

Tesla boss Elon Musks sudden u-turn over accepting bitcoin to buy his electric vehicles has thrust the cryptocurrencys energy usage into the headlights. Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical abo...

Two more functionaries quit MNM citing personal reasons

Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS Officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.Babu, General Secretary HQ and state secretary Pa...

Centre should cap vaccine prices; companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Centre should cap vaccine prices companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases highest in 3 months

Malaysia on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, as the Southeast Asian country deals with a fresh spike in infections. The health ministry reported 4,855 new cases - the highest since Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021