Look for modern ways to check pollution at crematoriums: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:53 IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the increase in number of deaths, civic authorities should look for modern techniques while disposing of the bodies in crematoriums to reduce pollution.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Pune resident Vikrant Latkar, raising concerns over air pollution in the areas near crematoriums.

Latkar's advocate Asim Sarode told the HC on Thursday that some of the crematoriums in Pune are currently handling cremations of over 80 bodies per day.

This creates a lot of pollution in the vicinity, he said.

The petition further said the chimneys of many crematoriums are not constructed according to the standard design, due to which the fumes released does not move upward.

The bench directed advocate Abhijit Kulkarni, appearing for the Pune Municipal Corporation, to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

''Crematoriums have to function effectively, especially now. In fact, all civic authorities should now look into modern techniques to see how pollution can be controlled,'' the court said and posted the matter for hearing next week.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 52,26,710, while 816 deaths pushed the toll to 78,007, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

