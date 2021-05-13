Left Menu

2 naxals killed in encounter with Maharashtra Police

Two Naxalites were killed on Thursday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli after an encounter with the C-60 unit of the State Police.

ANI | Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Naxalites were killed on Thursday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli after an encounter with the C-60 unit of the State Police. According to Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, the encounter took place in a forest of Dhanora Tehsil.

"Two Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in a forest of Dhanora Tehsil in Gadchiroli district," Goyal informed. A similar incident took place on April 28 where two more Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police.

"Incriminating materials have been seized from the spot," informed Ankit Goyal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

