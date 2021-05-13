Maha: 3 jail staffers booked for trying to extort money from inmate

A case has been registered against three jailers for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1.08 lakh from an inmate in the Nagpur Central Jail of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Based on a court order, an offence has been registered against jailers Krushna Choudhary (43) of the Nashik prison, Gulab Kharde (55) of the Central Jail in Amravati and Ravindra Parekar (45) posted at a training centre of the Prisons Department in Pune, an official said.

Madankumar Babulal Shriwas (62), a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha, was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail in 2014 in a murder case, he said.

In September 2014 and April 2015, the accused jailers allegedly tried to extort Rs 1.08 lakh from Shriwas, who after being released on bail, approached the court and filed a complaint against the trio, he said.

Justice Z A Haque of the High Court directed Retd sessions judge A S Qazi to conduct an inquiry into the matter, and based on a report, an order was issued to register an offence, the official said.

The Dhantoli police have registered the case under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

