PM Modi to release 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, May 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, May 14. "Tomorrow is a very important day for the crores of farmers in the country. I will get the privilege of releasing the 8th instalment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi through video conferencing at 11 am. On this occasion, I will also communicate with my farmer brothers and sisters," Prime Minister informed in a tweet.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will also interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion." Notably, under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. As per the PMO, in this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

