2 held for threatening businessman, demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom

Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from him in outer Delhis Narela area, police said on Thursday.Vikas Swami 22 and Harsh 18, both residents of Narela, were impressed by gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuriya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:40 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from him in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Swami (22) and Harsh (18), both residents of Narela, were impressed by gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuriya. To make easy money, the duo planned to extort money from the businessman in their name, police said.

The businessman, also a resident of Narela, lodged a complaint with the police after he was threatened with dire consequences if he failed to pay Rs 30 lakhs, officials said, adding that the calls were made from international numbers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said two teams were constituted to nab the accused. Using technical surveillance and secret information, Swami and Harsh were arrested. When interrogated, the duo admitted that they had demanded Rs 30 lakhs from the businessman using two mobile phones, which were also recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

''The accused disclosed that they were impressed by Bawana and Tajpuriya. To make easy money, they planned to call the businessman in Bawana's name. ''Vikas Swami was working as Munshi at Narela Mandi and from there he came to know about the income and status of the businessman. He worked at the adjacent shop of the one owned by the businessman,'' the officer said.

They used their mobile phones and VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) apps to call the businessman via virtual international phone numbers and demanded extortion money from him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

