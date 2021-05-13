Left Menu

BSF jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:55 IST
A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot himself dead using his service rifle, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Shahgarh Balj area here on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan, identified as Prem Singh Yadav, had returned to duty on April 30 after a one-month vacation from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

A BSF officer reached the spot after receiving the information and Yadav's body was handed over to him after postmortem, the police said.

