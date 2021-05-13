Left Menu

Delhi's Base Hospital Commandant transfer routine posting, part of larger HR management plan: Indian Army

Taking note of media reports raising suspicion on the sudden transfer of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, Commandant Major General Vasu Vardhan, the Indian Army on Thursday called it a routine posting carried out as part of a larger HR management plan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:24 IST
Delhi's Base Hospital Commandant transfer routine posting, part of larger HR management plan: Indian Army
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Taking note of media reports raising suspicion on the sudden transfer of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, Commandant Major General Vasu Vardhan, the Indian Army on Thursday called it a routine posting carried out as part of a larger HR management plan. "It is clarified that the posting order is part of a larger HR management plan within the Armed Forces Medical Services. The current Commandant who has completed a tenure of more than 18 months is scheduled to superannuate in August 2021. The second senior-most officer in the same hospital, Brig Sandeep Thareja who stands approved for promotion to the rank of Major General is also scheduled to be posted out on promotion in the same timeframe," Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army said the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt is the hub of COVID treatment for all serving personnel, veterans and their dependents in Delhi, and therefore, turnover of two senior-most and important functionaries of the hospital at the same time when it would still be treating COVID patients would not have been in the best interest of the establishment. "Therefore, it is a considered and deliberate decision to post Maj Gen SK Singh, another competent medical professional, as Commandant Base Hospital so that there is adequate overlap and continuity in the top hierarchy of the hospital in these challenging times," the statement said.

The Army noted that the current Commandant has been handling a very high-pressure appointment, personally treating COVID patients (being a Pulmonologist) apart from overseeing the administration of the hospital for over a year. "In addition, the General officer went through a personal bereavement recently. Sidestepping the officer to a different assignment would assist the officer to de-stress and plan his superannuation which is also an important aspect of HR management," the statement added.

Notably, Commandant Major General Vasu Vardhan has been transferred as 'Additional Officer' to Army Hospital (Research and Referral), in Delhi itself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian women's cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian womens cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-memb...

Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Israels southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.Israel has redirected some flight...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe flattened by snowballing global correction

World stocks were spiralling towards their worst week of the year on Thursday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation worried bond markets and as red-hot metals, crop and cryptocurrency prices all suffered sudden stops. For trader...

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC.More than 6 million homes have been affec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021