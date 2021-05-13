Left Menu

Slum-dwellers, homeless people move Delhi HC for direction to provide food, shelter, financial help

Slum dwellers and homeless people moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Central Government, National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), Delhi government, Delhi police and other authorities to make adequate arrangements for their food, shelter, financial help, and employment skills and to provide them with ration cards, labour cards or other beneficiary cards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:27 IST
Slum-dwellers, homeless people move Delhi HC for direction to provide food, shelter, financial help
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Slum dwellers and homeless people moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Central Government, National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), Delhi government, Delhi police and other authorities to make adequate arrangements for their food, shelter, financial help, and employment skills and to provide them with ration cards, labour cards or other beneficiary cards. Around six people, who are slum dwellers, homeless and belongs to the poor section of the society with the help of two law students, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi HC.

In the plea, they sought direction to NHRC, National Commission for protection of children rights, Delhi commission for protection of children rights, Delhi urban shelter improvement board, Delhi state legal service authority for an instant detailed survey of numbers of street dwellers, homeless, beggars across Delhi and direct the Government of NCT of Delhi to form a permanent committee to look after these people from time to time. Petitioners also sought direction for arrangements by creating community kitchens and providing quality food three times a day in their hands and make proper mechanisms for distribution.

The plea states that the education of their children is at stake as they cannot go to school because for them food is more important than education. This breaches their fundamental right under section 21 A, the right to education. The two law students, Shrikant Prasad and Vineeta Mahamana (petitioners) claimed that they have recently visited many places of Delhi including slums and roadside dwellers of Southeast Delhi, and found these people living in bad condition without food and shelter.

"These people were not aware of the law and rights provided to them. The Supreme Court of India in its earlier judgment had pulled Centre and State governments for not having a concrete policy regarding them," the petitioners said. The PIL further stated, "Homeless children and street dwellers living a destitute life at various red-lights are compelled to beg due to non-availability of work during the pandemic. Due to unemployment, many are compelled to live on a footpath with their children who are also compelled to beg by compromising their health and safety. They are not beggars but helpless and homeless. This is the situation of whole Delhi."

"As per the report 1.77 million Indians are homeless and 40 per cent of them are even getting no lockdown relief," the plea stated. "The problem is especially acute for homeless women who are malnourished and suffer from various other diseases, mental health issues and risky pregnancies. With hospitals overburdened with COVID-19, the issue of accessibility is likely to be worse now," the plea read.

The petition is scheduled to come up for a hearing on May 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian women's cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian womens cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-memb...

Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Israels southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.Israel has redirected some flight...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe flattened by snowballing global correction

World stocks were spiralling towards their worst week of the year on Thursday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation worried bond markets and as red-hot metals, crop and cryptocurrency prices all suffered sudden stops. For trader...

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC.More than 6 million homes have been affec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021