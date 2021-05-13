Tourism minister says Spain will be ready for COVID travel certificate in June

Tourism minister says Spain will be ready for COVID travel certificate in JuneReuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:27 IST
Spain will be ready in June to use COVID certificates that would facilitate travels, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday, urging the European Union to adopt this measure quickly.
The European Commission expects to finish work soon on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily this summer in the 27-nation bloc, the EU executive said on Tuesday after a meeting with European affairs ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
