Left Menu

Assam DGP's comments on steps against violators of COVID-19 SOPs childish : legal experts

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:59 IST
Assam DGP's comments on steps against violators of COVID-19 SOPs childish : legal experts

The Assam DGP has threatened to file attempt to murder case against violators of COVID-19 protocol but legal experts on Thursday said that it is not possible to lodge a case under Section 307 for such an offence.

Senior advocates of Gauhati High Court termed the comments of DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as ''childish, of poor legal knowledge and unfortunate'', but said the top cop had perhaps said those words to enforce people to follow the restrictions.

The Assam government on Wednesday ordered to shut all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi urban areas from Thursday in order to contain rising COVID-19 cases in cities and towns.

''It is a statement made with poor legal knowledge. It is a childish comment for a man in his position. The attempt to murder has been clearly defined in IPC 307 and his statement cannot be above that,'' senior advocate Angshuman Bora told PTI.

Section 307 of the IPC deals with attempt to murder, which is defined as an act committed with intention to murder or knowledge, leading to either death or serious injury. The maximum punishment can be even death sentence under this provision.

Bora said, ''The non-compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedure will be just a violation of the promulgated order, which can be dealt with under Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the IPC. The procedure to follow these are there in the Code of Criminal Procedure.'' The senior legal expert said that any violation of promulgated orders does not even invite filing of cases, but only registering a complaint in the court.

''Any such case will not sustain in the court,'' Bora said on the DGP's comment.

Section 188 is related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and the maximum punishment under this can go up to imprisonment of six months or fine which may extend to Rs 1,000 or both.

Mahanta releasing a new set of restrictions to control COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday had said, ''If someone organises any function secretly at a place and invites people, then it will be considered as betrayal to the society and country.

''We will not file case only under Disaster Management Act, Section 144 or simple IPC, but we will lodge attempt to murder case even if he is a big man,'' the DGP had said.

He had also asserted that the police will be very strict and ''consider other provisions too'' along with slapping of the DM Act if shopkeepers keep selling products from inside or from their back doors after pulling down the shutters in the front.

Gauhati High Court Advocate Rakhee Sirauthia Chowdhury termed the top cop's comments as ''rather unfortunate''.

''Perhaps it was made with an idea of instilling fear into the minds of the general public for ensuring strict and diligent compliance of the SOP,'' she added.

Gauhati HC Advocate Bijon Mahajan, who is also a BJP member, said the law of the land is applicable to everyone irrespective of whatever post he holds.

''The sections of penal code can be attributed to a given case provided ingredients of the offences are operative,'' he added.

Addressing a joint press conference with Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, the DGP had said police will implement the restrictions very strictly if the people do not follow them.

''If we see people crowding at any place, say in front of a permitted shop, we may not have time then to file cases and only action will take place. We will use force and lathicharge them. You may go and file cases against us, but we don't care,'' he had said.

Mahanta had slso said the police will be very strict in respect to the containment zones as it was noticed that some people loiter around despite a total ban on such movement iin those areas.

''We will be very strict. Even if people mind, we will not hear anything. Then don't blame us by writing big articles in newspapers. We are in a serious crisis and people are dying.

''We have noticed that some senior officers show their cards and roam around after curfew hours. Even some people show media cards though he or she is not from any media. We will see to that too,'' he had said.

The Assam government on Wednesday ordered to shut all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi urban areas from Thursday in order to contain rising COVID-19 cases in cities and towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year

Celebrated chef Clare Smyth sold out three months of bookings in 20 minutes when her Core restaurant said it would reopen from lockdown, underscoring her faith that London is ready to rebound with a bang on May 17. Smyth became the first fe...

Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju, he was really growing into the role: Buttler

Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.Samson, who had finish...

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC.More than 6 million homes have been affec...

IIT-M, Rice University researchers jointly develop algorithms for lensless cameras

A team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and US-based Rice University have together developed algorithms for lensless and miniature cameras.The lensless cameras have numerous vision applications in sectors including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021