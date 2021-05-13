Left Menu

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:00 IST
Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 300-2000, Brinjal 500-3000, Tomato 66- 1850, Bitter Gourd 1300-3200, Bottle Gourd 100-1600, Ash Gourd 800-1100, Green Chilly 200-3800, Banana green 800-3000, Beans 800-4600, Green Ginger 900-3200, Carrot 150-2600, Cabbage 100 -2500, Ladies Finger 800-2500, Snakeguard 200-1600, Beetroot 300-2333, Cucumber 100-1500, Ridgeguard 900-3500, Raddish 600 -2000, Capsicum 1000-2800, Drumstick 1000-3200, Sweet Pumpkin 100-1200, Knoll Khol 800-3600, Lime 1400-4400.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year

Celebrated chef Clare Smyth sold out three months of bookings in 20 minutes when her Core restaurant said it would reopen from lockdown, underscoring her faith that London is ready to rebound with a bang on May 17. Smyth became the first fe...

Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju, he was really growing into the role: Buttler

Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.Samson, who had finish...

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC.More than 6 million homes have been affec...

IIT-M, Rice University researchers jointly develop algorithms for lensless cameras

A team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and US-based Rice University have together developed algorithms for lensless and miniature cameras.The lensless cameras have numerous vision applications in sectors including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021