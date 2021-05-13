Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:00 IST
Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 300-2000, Brinjal 500-3000, Tomato 66- 1850, Bitter Gourd 1300-3200, Bottle Gourd 100-1600, Ash Gourd 800-1100, Green Chilly 200-3800, Banana green 800-3000, Beans 800-4600, Green Ginger 900-3200, Carrot 150-2600, Cabbage 100 -2500, Ladies Finger 800-2500, Snakeguard 200-1600, Beetroot 300-2333, Cucumber 100-1500, Ridgeguard 900-3500, Raddish 600 -2000, Capsicum 1000-2800, Drumstick 1000-3200, Sweet Pumpkin 100-1200, Knoll Khol 800-3600, Lime 1400-4400.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI
