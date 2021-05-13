Hamas says hit Israel's Ramon Airport, but no confirmation of rocket fire there

Hamas says hit Israel's Ramon Airport, but no confirmation of rocket fire thereReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:14 IST
Hamas said on Thursday it fired a rocket towards Israel's Ramon Airport near the Red Sea resort of Eilat, but there were no immediate reports of sirens going off nor an impact in the area.
Israel has redirected some flights to Ramon Airport from its main Tel Aviv-area airport, Ben Gurion, due to the security situation.
