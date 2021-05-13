1.7 lakh people in Pondy taken vaccine, says Collector

A total of 1.7 lakh people here have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, Collector Purva Garg said on Thursday.

In a video message to the people seeking cooperation with the government in its battle against the pandemic, the Collector said 45,000 people have taken the second jab.

She said with Puducherry now registering high number of new virus cases, precaution was necessary.

The territorial administration, on its part, enforced a two-week-long lockdown from May 10 restricting movement of the vehicles, people and also letting people get essential services till noon every day.

''No one will be permitted to move about unnecessarily and permission will be available only for medical emergencies,'' she said.

The Police and Revenue Departments have intensified vigil against violation of lockdown, and 74 cases have been booked so far since May 10.

Stating that hot spots have also been identified in Puducherry, Oulgaret, Villianoor and Bahoor taluks, the Collector said arrangements were in place to meet the essential requirements of those in the containment zones.

The administration was also using the services of non - governmental organisations.

''We will also encourage civil defence volunteers to supplement the efforts of the administration to take care of the people in containment zones,'' she said.

Puruva Garg said a Special officer of the Revenue Department Ravichandran would be in charge of coordinating the civil defence volunteers.

The government was also making hygienic food available at subsidised rate of Rs 5 through the milk producers Federation (PONLAIT).

She said the test positivity rate in Puducherry was at par with national average and it was found that the rate was 20.

8 per cent now in the Union Territory.

Puducherry now had 16,528 active cases and 1,942 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,292 people during last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

