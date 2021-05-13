Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocketReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:26 IST
Israel's southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.
Israel has redirected some flights to Ramon Airport, which is near the Red Sea resort Eilat, from its main Tel Aviv-area airport, Ben Gurion, due to the security situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dozens hurt in 'disastrous' crush at Israeli bonfire festival
Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue
Palestinian parliamentary elections delayed, says Abbas, blaming Israel
Palestinian parliamentary elections delayed, says Abbas, blaming Israel
Palestinian parliamentary elections delayed says Abbas, blaming Israel