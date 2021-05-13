Left Menu

Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said Thursday.The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:27 IST
Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said Thursday.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media. The same delegation met with Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip first, they said, and crossed into Israel by land. Egypt has played a mediating role in the past between the sides.

Late Wednesday, Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shukry, condemned Israeli attacks on Palestinian territory in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. He said it was important for both sides to avoid escalation and resorting to military means, according to a readout of the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruises career as a global action star and gros...

Two men held for robbing Romanian woman in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a re...

AMU deaths: Adityanath visits university to review COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AMU on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation at the university, where at least 35 serving and retired faculty members have died due to COVID or COVID-like symptoms in the re...

5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021