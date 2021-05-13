Left Menu

Woman, daughter die after consuming poison in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:44 IST
Woman, daughter die after consuming poison in UP

A woman and her daughter died after consuming poison in Madhotanda town of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday, adding the case was being probed from all angles.

The deceased woman, Mamta, and her three children -- Sejal (14), Kamini (11) and Ayush (3) -- were found unconscious in their house on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirit Kumar said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Mamta and Sejal died while the condition of the other two was stated to be stable.

According to Mamta's in-laws, she committed suicide due to a family dispute but her daughter Kamini told police that her grandfather and uncle administered poison to them.

Her husband, Dharmveer, was not at home at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruises career as a global action star and gros...

Two men held for robbing Romanian woman in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a re...

AMU deaths: Adityanath visits university to review COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AMU on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation at the university, where at least 35 serving and retired faculty members have died due to COVID or COVID-like symptoms in the re...

5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021