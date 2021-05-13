Left Menu

BMC becomes first civic body to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become the first municipal corporation in India to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines as the country continue to face vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:45 IST
BMC becomes first civic body to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become the first municipal corporation in India to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines as the country continue to face vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Speaking to media persons, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday claimed that the duration for the submission will be from May 12 to May 18.

"We are the first municipal corporation in the world to invite global tender for COVID vaccines. The duration for submission will be from May 12 to May 18. After the completion of work order, they have to deliver vaccines in under three weeks. They also have to fulfill guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," she said. Further speaking about the terms and conditions, Pednekar said that as per the tender, the efficacy of the COVID vaccine cannot be under 60 per cent.

"They have to install their cold storage if needed. Efficacy of the vaccines should not be lower than 60 per cent is also under our tender's terms and conditions. We will not give any advance payment. We will fine companies if they fail to deliver vaccines on time," said the Mayor. Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale said, "We will invite people who are producing vaccines across the world as within our country we only have two vaccines - Covaxin and Covidshield - whose supply is not met by the demand."

"Due to the condition set by the Centre to reserve 50 per cent COVID vaccines for the Centre and the rest 50 per cent will be open for states to procure, Mumbai's municipal corporation is facing difficulties," he added. Earlier, several state governments have decided to float global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 5,48,507 active COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruises career as a global action star and gros...

Two men held for robbing Romanian woman in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a re...

AMU deaths: Adityanath visits university to review COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AMU on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation at the university, where at least 35 serving and retired faculty members have died due to COVID or COVID-like symptoms in the re...

5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021