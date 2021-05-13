UK sanctions Libyan al-Kaniyat militia and its leaders - statement

Britain said on Thursday new sanctions against Libya's al-Kaniyat militia were designed to show those breaching international law in Libya would have to face consequences. "These new sanctions send a clear message that those responsible for serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law in Libya will face consequences," said Middle-East minister James Cleverly.

"The persistent climate of impunity in Libya must be addressed and justice provided for the victims."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)