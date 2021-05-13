Left Menu

Two arrested in Bangladesh for plotting attack on Parliament

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:57 IST
Two arrested in Bangladesh for plotting attack on Parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The counter-terrorism police in Bangladesh have arrested two people for plotting an attack on Parliament and instigating others to join them, according to a media report.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abu Sakib, 22, a member of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, while the other Ali Hasan Osama is a radical orator.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sakib opened a Facebook group and urged everyone to come with a sword and a flag with Islamic phrases inscribed on it to attack the parliament building, bdnews24 said in a recent report.

However, no one responded to his request.

Sakib, who is a college student, was detained from outside the Parliament building on May 5. He was charged with carrying a sword and a black flag, Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of the counter-terrorism unit, was quoted as saying in the report.

Osama was arrested on May 6 and police did not provide any details about him, the report said.

Sakib was reportedly motivated by Osama's words and "came to embrace martyrdom while attacking the parliament," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

