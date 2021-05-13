Left Menu

UP: Pvt hospital sealed for overcharging COVID patient

A case is registered with Chilautal police station and registration of the hospital is cancelled, District Immunisation Officer, N K Pandey said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:04 IST
Gorakhpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was sealed by the district administration after it was found to be charging hefty fees to a COVID patient, an official said on Thursday. District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan on Wednesday ordered the sealing of Badrika Hospital and Research Center at Gorakhpur Medical College road after the patient's family member filed a complaint at the commissioner zone office against the hospital for overcharging.

A case was also registered against the hospital's manager Saurabh Kumar and staff member Rajesh Jaiswal under relevant sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Act.

As per report, Udai Pratap Singh had filed a complaint stating that his sister-in-law, who was infected with COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital on April 30 for four hours and was charged Rs 51,000.

The hospital made a bill of two days and also demanded Rs 20,000 apart from the bill, he alleged.

Commissioner Jayant Narlikar asked the district magistrate to probe the matter and allegations were found to be true, officials said.

“During investigation it was found that the hospital made the bill for the day when the patient was admitted at BRD medical college. A case is registered with Chilautal police station and registration of the hospital is cancelled,” District Immunisation Officer, N K Pandey said.

