2 women among 4 held for extorting money from factory owner

Four people, including two women, were arrested from west Delhi's Nangloi area for allegedly trying to extort money from a factory owner by posing as SDM office staff, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Anil Verma (36), a resident of Prem Nagar, Govind (35), a resident of Sultanpuri, Suman (29), a resident of Rohini, and Priti Bhardwaj (30), a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-1, they said. The complainant Pardeep Panchal, who runs a transformer radiator manufacturing unit in Swarn Park, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that four men and two women came to the facility and after introducing themselves as SDM office staff, demanded Rs one lakh, saying some factory workers were not wearing masks and violating COVID rules, police said. Police reached the factory and asked the accused to show their ID proof. However, neither the accused were able to show their IDs, nor any of them could produce any authorisation from the SDM office or its location, police said. A case under relevant sections was registered and the accused were nabbed, they said. The two men and the two women were apprehended. Two others -- Rohit and Ravi -- had already left the factory before police reached there, they said. The accused had made a similar attempt a few days back at a factory in Rohini area, but could not succeed. One car, Rs 12,000 cash and fake ID cards were recovered from their possession.

