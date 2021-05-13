NHRC issues notice to Centre, UP & Bihar over dead bodies floating in Ganga

NHRC issues notice to Centre, UP & Bihar over dead bodies floating in GangaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:28 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, after receiving complaints about several dead bodies found floating in the Ganga river in the two states.
''It (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of both the states and the Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, today calling for action taken report within four weeks,'' its statement noted.
According to residents in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area. Similar reports of bodies floating in Ganga have come from Bihar.
In its statement, the NHRC said that it seems the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the Ganga.
India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and cremation grounds and burial grounds across the country have been overburdened.
