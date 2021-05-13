World News Roundup: COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamor for vaccines; When Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines

India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday as infections stayed below 400,000, and extended the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to up to 16 weeks amid a dire shortage of shots in the country. Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide.

When Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off but not reset

The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for big breakthroughs at a superpower summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the adversaries in no mood to make concessions on their bitter disagreements. The summit details - location, time and agenda - are still being negotiated by the two sides with the goal of scheduling it in June in a third country, following Biden's visits to the United Kingdom and Brussels for talks with allies on his first trip abroad since taking office in January.

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC. More than 6 million homes have been affected on the island of 24 million people after an outage at a coal- and gas-fired power plant connected to a failure of the electricity grid.

Mexico wants back stolen Cortés papers auctioned in U.S.

In September, a New York auction house had a rare treasure up for sale: a five-centuries-old letter revealing political intrigue involving Hernán Cortés, the famed leader of the Spanish force that colonized what is modern-day Mexico. Cortés papers seldom come to market. The 1521 document, offered by Swann Galleries, was expected to fetch $20,000 to $30,000. That is, until a plucky group of academics in Mexico and Spain helped thwart the sale.

Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Paris has said it will delay the financial services deal until Johnson grants EU fishermen fair access to British waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro's approval falls to 24%, the lowest ever, says Datafolha poll

Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been "good" or "great," his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for opposing lockdown measures, downplaying the severity of the disease and not prioritizing the purchase of vaccines.

Germany's small liberal party eyes big role in Merkel succession

After 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel, a small party that believes in big tax cuts and legalising cannabis wants to play kingmaker in Germany's next government. They might just pull it off. The latest opinion polls indicate that no two parties will command a comfortable majority after September's national election, offering the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) the chance to make up the numbers and wield outsized influence in the era following Merkel's exit after four terms as chancellor.

London is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year

Celebrated chef Clare Smyth sold out three months of bookings in 20 minutes when her Core restaurant said it would reopen from lockdown, underscoring her faith that London is ready to rebound with a bang on May 17. Smyth became the first female British chef to win Michelin's highest distinction of three stars when all restaurants were shut as part of a strict COVID lockdown in January, shoring up the team after months when she wondered if her life's work would ever return to normal.

Fear replaces holiday joy in Gaza as fight with Israel escalates

Streets across the Gaza enclave during Eid al-Fitr would normally fill up with smartly dressed Palestinians sharing sweets and greetings to mark the start of the Muslim holiday. "This Eid is different. This Eid comes with bombing, fear and horror," said 44-year-old Fahd Ramadan, heading briskly home in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza, after a heavy night of Israeli airstrikes during the fiercest flare-up in years.

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, air strikes and clashes in Israel

Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border on Thursday and Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel. Days of violence between Jewish Israelis and the country's Arab minority worsened overnight, with synagogues attacked and fighting breaking out on the streets of some communities.

