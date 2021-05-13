Left Menu

SC asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to provide dry ration, meals to stranded migrant workers in NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday, issuing a slew of directions relating to migrants workers stranded in NCR due to COVID-19 lockdown, ordered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh govrenments (for districts included in the NCR) to provide dry ration, open community kitchens and ensure proper transportation for those wanting to return to their home districts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:03 IST
SC asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to provide dry ration, meals to stranded migrant workers in NCR
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday, issuing a slew of directions relating to migrants workers stranded in NCR due to COVID-19 lockdown, ordered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh govrenments (for districts included in the NCR) to provide dry ration, open community kitchens and ensure proper transportation for those wanting to return to their home districts. A Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah directed Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to open community kitchens at well-advertised places (in NCR) for stranded migrant labourers so that they and their family members can get two meals a day.

It further directed the Centre, Delhi, UP, Haryana governments to provide dry ration to migrant workers in NCR region under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme or any other scheme utilising the Public Distribution System (PDS) from May. The apex court ordered that while providing dry ration, the authorities will not insist on an identity card for those migrant labourers who do not possess it for the time being and it will be given to them on self-declaration.

It further ordered the governments of three states to ensure that adequate transport is provided to stranded migrant labourers in NCR who want to return to their homes. "The district administration in coordination with police administration may identify such stranded migrant labourers and facilitate their transport either by road transport or train," the order said.

It added that the the Union of India (UoI) may also issue necessary instructions to Ministry of Railways to take necessary and adequate measures to cater the need of migrant labourers. It also issued notice to Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar governments to file their replies giving the details of the measures which they propose to take to ameliorate the miseries of migrant workers regarding transportation and providing dry ration as well as cooked meals to them.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on May 24. The plea was filed by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar seeking urgent directions from the court to ensure food security, cash transfers, and other measures for the migrant labourers as well as provision of transport facility for their travel back home.

The application was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan in the 2020 suo motu case on COVID-19 crisis. It was submitted that the problems and difficulties faced by migrant workers during the lockdown in 2020 have persisted over the past year due to the continued economic distress and now have got aggravated on account of fresh restrictions, curfews and lockdowns being imposed in many states to control the spread of COVID-19.

The plea also said that even though states have been imposing de-centralised COVID-19 curfews and lockdowns more cautiously this year, they have offered little welfare support to working classes and migrants whose livelihoods have been hit once again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mass shooting insurance in high demand as U.S. emerges from lockdown

As normality filters back into American lives after a year of lockdowns, hospitals and other institutions are busy making provisions for one aspect of that old normal they would rather consign to the past - mass shootings. Last year was the...

Karnataka to float global tender to procure 2 cr COVID-19 vaccines

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore COVID-19 vaccines owing to supply shortage.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a Task Force has been set up to oversee the preparation for a pro...

MP records 8,419 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; 10,157 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,621 and the toll to 6,753, the state health department said.This was the fourth day on the trot when Madhya Prades...

UPDATE 4- Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them women of Asian descent, saying the suspect committed hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021