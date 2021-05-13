Left Menu

Two men held for robbing Romanian woman in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a resident of Vaishali Sector 6 in Ghaziabad, and Sonu Kumar 23, a residernt of East of Kailash, they said, adding that three cases have been solved.On Wednesday, police received information regarding robbery with a woman near Defence Colony flyover, Lajpat Nagar-I.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:05 IST
A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a resident of Vaishali Sector 6 in Ghaziabad, and Sonu Kumar (23), a residernt of East of Kailash, they said, adding that three cases have been solved.

On Wednesday, police received information regarding robbery with a woman near Defence Colony flyover, Lajpat Nagar-I. Police rushed to the spot and met complainant Simona Elina Chihai, a citizen of Romania, a senior police officer said. Chihai said that around 12.30 pm, she was riding her bicycle from SBI, Lajpat Nagar towards her residence. She was carrying cash worth Rs 5,000, a Romanian ID card, her passport and other articles in her bag, the officer said. Meanwhile, two men wearing helmets came on a bike and stopped her bicycle. The pillion rider pushed the woman and the rider robbed her bag, police said.

''During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and identified the bike. Later, a raid was conducted and both the accused persons were apprehended from Garhi, East of Kailash,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Police recovered three mobile phones, the victim’s purse containing robbed articles and cash worth Rs 4,200 from their possession, police said. During interrogation, Arya said he used to work in a dairy product company as a manager but lost his job due to the lockdown. Kumar also said that he also lost his job in a software company due to the lockdown. To fulfil the desires of their girlfriends, they started committing such crime, police added.

