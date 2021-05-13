Left Menu

187 districts witness continuous dip in COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks, says health ministry

As many as 187 districts have shown a continuous decline in cases in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:14 IST
187 districts witness continuous dip in COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks, says health ministry
Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 187 districts have shown a continuous decline in cases in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said: "There are 12 states/ UTs in the country with more than one lakh COVID-19 active cases, while there are 8 states/ UTs with active cases between 50,000 to one lakh and 16 states/ UTs with less than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases."

"Bihar has seen a decline in the COVID-19 active cases, while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an increase," Agarwal pointed out. He also mentioned that there are 24 states/ UTs with more than 15 per cent positivity rate.

"As many as 187 districts have shown a continued decline in cases in last 2 weeks. These districts include Nashik, Jalgaon, Thane, Nagpur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Alwar in Rajasthan," he added. Meanwhile, India has registered 3,62,727 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, ten states have reported 72.42 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

"India's total Active Caseload reached 37,10,525 today. A net incline of 6,426 cases recorded from the total active caseload the last 24 hours," the Health Ministry said. The Health joint Secretary also informed that 17.72 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now.

"Ten states account for 66.73 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 34 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying

After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.The announcement on Thursda...

98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeats COVID-19

A 98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeated COVID-19 and has recovered from the deadly disease. According to an official release, the woman, Annapurna Biswal tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Her family members ru...

FOCUS-Mass shooting insurance in high demand as U.S. emerges from lockdown

As normality filters back into American lives after a year of lockdowns, hospitals and other institutions are busy making provisions for one aspect of that old normal they would rather consign to the past - mass shootings. Last year was the...

Karnataka to float global tender to procure 2 cr COVID-19 vaccines

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore COVID-19 vaccines owing to supply shortage.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a Task Force has been set up to oversee the preparation for a pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021