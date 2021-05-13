187 districts witness continuous dip in COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks, says health ministry

As many as 187 districts have shown a continuous decline in cases in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said: "There are 12 states/ UTs in the country with more than one lakh COVID-19 active cases, while there are 8 states/ UTs with active cases between 50,000 to one lakh and 16 states/ UTs with less than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases."

"Bihar has seen a decline in the COVID-19 active cases, while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an increase," Agarwal pointed out. He also mentioned that there are 24 states/ UTs with more than 15 per cent positivity rate.

"As many as 187 districts have shown a continued decline in cases in last 2 weeks. These districts include Nashik, Jalgaon, Thane, Nagpur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Alwar in Rajasthan," he added. Meanwhile, India has registered 3,62,727 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, ten states have reported 72.42 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

"India's total Active Caseload reached 37,10,525 today. A net incline of 6,426 cases recorded from the total active caseload the last 24 hours," the Health Ministry said. The Health joint Secretary also informed that 17.72 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now.

"Ten states account for 66.73 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 34 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive," he added. (ANI)

