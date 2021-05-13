Left Menu

Asaram seeks bail for Ayurvedic treatment, HC hearing adjourned till next week

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:25 IST
Asaram seeks bail for Ayurvedic treatment, HC hearing adjourned till next week

Jodhpur, May 13 (PTI): Self-styled godman Asaram will now have to wait at least a week before the Rajasthan High Court decides if he can be given interim bail for medical treatment through Ayurveda in Haridwar.

For now, the rape convict who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur after being infected with coronavirus will continue his treatment there.

The division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Devendra Kachhawaha on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea till May 21, summoning a fresh medical report.

The adjournment followed submission of his medical report by the AIIMS, advising the completion of his treatment for COVID-19 and his isolation.

In its order, the court said it is taking into view Asaram’s old age and medical condition to direct that “his treatment shall be continued at the AIIMS, Jodhpur under supervision of the concerned doctors/specialists”.

Earlier, his counsel Siddharth Luthra, appearing through video conference from Delhi, argued that Asaram suffered from heart and other ailments and preferred Ayurvedic treatment for them.

But public prosecutor Anil Joshi countered that Asaram is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS and there is no point arguing on his bail plea until he is cured and has completed the 14-day isolation period.

Joshi said the AIIMS medical report did not point to any other physical ailment as stated by Asaram.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 21 and sought a fresh medical report from AIIMS.

Asaram had tested positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur Central jail and was admitted at MG Hospital on May 5 after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Two days later, he was shifted to AIIMS, where he has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. His condition is stated to be stable there.

In 2018, a Jodhpur court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment for raping a minor at his ashram in Rajasthan five years earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying

After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.The announcement on Thursda...

98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeats COVID-19

A 98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeated COVID-19 and has recovered from the deadly disease. According to an official release, the woman, Annapurna Biswal tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Her family members ru...

FOCUS-Mass shooting insurance in high demand as U.S. emerges from lockdown

As normality filters back into American lives after a year of lockdowns, hospitals and other institutions are busy making provisions for one aspect of that old normal they would rather consign to the past - mass shootings. Last year was the...

Karnataka to float global tender to procure 2 cr COVID-19 vaccines

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore COVID-19 vaccines owing to supply shortage.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a Task Force has been set up to oversee the preparation for a pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021