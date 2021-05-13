Delhi Health Minister suggests Centre should float global tender for COVID vaccine instead of states

Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that he has suggested to the Union Health Ministry that the Central government should float a single global tender instead of various states to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:26 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that he has suggested to the Union Health Ministry that the Central government should float a single global tender instead of various states to purchase COVID-19 vaccines. Addressing a press conference, the health minister said if states go to procure vaccines in the international market then it will be an insult for the country.

"I suggested the Health Ministry if the vaccine has to be purchased from foreign countries, then instead of different states floating different global tenders, the Centre should purchase these vaccines on behalf of the states," he said. "If in the international market, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala go separately to purchase COVID vaccines, then it will be an insult for the country," he added.

Jain said the two vaccine manufacturing companies in India - Bharat Biotech and Serum Institue of India - should share their formula with other companies in order to increase vaccine production. "There are two companies producing vaccines in India with the names Covishield and Covaxin. I have requested the Centre the companies should share their formulas, as India has the highest vaccine producing capacity in the world. There are a lot of companies in India that can produce vaccines," he said.

The minister further said, "With this move, these companies can not only fulfil India's demand but also the demand outside of India." He also said that the companies should not be allowed to sell vaccines for more than Rs 150.

On Thursday, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul informed that the central government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are willing to invite other companies that wish to produce Covaxin, in a bid to scale up vaccine production amid its acute shortfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

