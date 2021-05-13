Ex-UK PM Cameron says he had 'big' interest in failed Greensill

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that he had a "big" financial interest the now-failed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, for whom he had lobbied ministers last year.

Cameron said he was well paid by Greensill and had shares in the firm, giving him a "big economic interest" in its future.

"I was paid an annual amount, a generous annual amount, far more than what I earned as prime minister," he told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.

