Putin and UN chief call for end to Israeli-Palestinian violence - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed during a video call for an end to fighting between Israel and Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

"In light of the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was noted that the main goal is to stop violent acts from both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population," the Kremlin said in a statement.

