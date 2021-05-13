Putin and UN chief call for end to Israeli-Palestinian violence - Kremlin

Putin and UN chief call for end to Israeli-Palestinian violence - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed during a video call for an end to fighting between Israel and Palestinians, the Kremlin said.
"In light of the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was noted that the main goal is to stop violent acts from both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population," the Kremlin said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
