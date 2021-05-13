Maha: Man beaten to death in Ambernath; two detained

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the attack, a video of which has gone viral on social media, an official said.

According to the police, the victim Vijay Navalgire was allegedly brutally beaten by a group of five men near his house on B Cabin Road around 3 pm.

The victim was dragged out to the street and thrown, the official said.

The attack was allegedly linked to the victim's love marriage, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

