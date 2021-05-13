Court grants bail to Kalra's employee at restaurant in oxygen black marketing case

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to an employee of an upscale restaurant 'Town Hall' owned by Navneet Kalra in connection with a case of oxygen concentrator black marketing amidst shortage of the life saving gas during the current severe wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg directed Hitesh Kumar not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, join the investigation as and when called by the police and furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

This comes a day after the court granted bail to Matrix Cellular's CEO Gaurav Khanna, vice-president Gaurav Suri and two other employees Vikrant and Satish Sethi in connection with allegedly hoarding and selling the equipment at exorbitant prices even as COVID-19 patients are gasping for oxygen due to the shortages.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra -- Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall and he is suspected to have left Delhi along with his family.

Delhi Police had made the first recovery of 419 oxygen concentrators from 'Nega Ju' on May 6 and arrested four Matrix Cellular employees, along with Kumar in connection with black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

During the interrogation, Hitesh disclosed that they had stored some more oxygen concentrators at restaurants located in the Khan Market area, following which a police team conducted a raid at Town Hall restaurant on Thursday night and recovered nine oxygen concentrators.

''The accused also told the police that more oxygen concentrators had been kept at Khan Chacha restaurant. The team conducted another raid and recovered 96 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant,” according to the police.

Earlier today, the Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Navneet Kalra in connection with the case, saying that allegations against him are serious and his custodial interrogation is required to “unearth the entire conspiracy”.

