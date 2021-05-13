Left Menu

J-K reports 4,356 new COVID cases, 55 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 4,356 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,33,763, while 55 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 2,967, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,771 were from the Jammu Division and 2,585 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 872 cases, followed by 624 in Jammu district and 304 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases has reached 52,848 in the union territory, while 1,77,948 patients have recovered so far, they said. Meanwhile, police has arrested 92 persons and lodged 41 FIRs, besides realising fine to the tune of Rs 76,090 from 460 people for violating the COVID guidelines on Kashmir valley, a police spokesman said.

