Delhi court grants bail to accused in oxygen concentrator hoarding case

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to accused Hitesh Kumar in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a South Delhi restaurant. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000.

The court also imposed conditions that Kumar shall not directly or indirectly try to influence the witnesses and shall not in any manner temper with the evidence. It also said then accused shall join the investigation as and when directed by the Investigating Officer.

On May 12, a Delhi court had granted bail to four accused, including Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna, who were arrested in this case. The other three accused Gaurav Suri, Satish Sethi, Vikrant were also granted bail.

Delhi Police opposed the bail plea in the court. The Police have registered a case under various sections dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violation of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, following seizure of oxygen concentrators.

Delhi Police had busted alleged black-marketing racket of oxygen concentrators during a raid and had recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)

