Left Menu

Employees at crematoriums, cemeteries demand priority in vaccinations

With the increase in deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, employees at crematoriums and cemeteries have urged the government to give them vaccination on priority as they are at higher risk.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:14 IST
Employees at crematoriums, cemeteries demand priority in vaccinations
Sunil Sharma, Chief Pandit and Cremation Manager at Ghazipur crematorium. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Jha With the increase in deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, employees at crematoriums and cemeteries have urged the government to give them vaccination on priority as they are at higher risk.

Sunil Sharma, chief pandit and cremation manager at Ghazipur crematorium said there are 22 employees at the crematorium and no one has been vaccinated against COVID-19. "We request the Delhi government to vaccinate the workers at the crematoriums, where the last rites of the COVID-19 patients are being performed to stop the spread of COVID-19 among them," Sharma said.

Sharma alleged negligence in the matter from the side of the government. "We wrote to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) urging to get the workers of the crematoriums vaccinated. MCD asked some of the employees to visit the vaccination centres but they were not able to get vaccinated as they were below 45 years," Sharma told ANI.

India has recorded 4,120 COVID-related deaths with 3,62,727 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt exempts annual renewal of membership under cash transfer scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to exempt the annual renewal of membership under the Palanhar Yojana in view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Palanhar Yojana is a monthly cash transf...

Vandalized shops, houses speak of atrocities on Dalits in Bengal, says NCSC chairperson

Broken roof, scattered household items, locked houses of the complainant and his extended family speak of atrocities committed on Schedule Caste families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district of West Bengal, NCSC chairman Vijay Sa...

After facing backlash over her 'unity for Israel' post, Gal Gadot turns off comments on Twitter

As the hostility between Palestine and Israel continues to escalate causing the loss of lives, Israeli actor-film producer Gal Gadots unity of Israel post sparked outrage on social media with Twitterati slamming her and accusing her of bein...

GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying

After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.The announcement on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021