Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Centre, Bihar, UP over bodies found floating in Ganga river

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint about several dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:14 IST
NHRC issues notice to Centre, Bihar, UP over bodies found floating in Ganga river
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint about several dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It issued notices to the chief secretaries of two states and the secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) on Thursday calling for action taken report within four weeks.

The Commission observed that it seems the public authorities have failed to take "concentric efforts" in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the river Ganga. It said the practice of disposal of dead bodies in the sacred river is clearly in violation of guidelines of Jal Shakti Ministry's National Mission for Clean Ganga project. The NHRC noted that river Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, has laid down not only the comprehensive principles to be followed but it also casts a duty that "no person shall do any act or carry on any project or process or activity which has the effect of causing pollution in the river Ganga".

The commission said in a release that the complainant, based on several media reports, has expressed apprehensions that these dead bodies were of COVID-19 victims, hence, the disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may, seriously affect all those persons who are dependent on the holy river for their day to day activities. The relesase said the compliant also states that even if the dead bodies were not of COVID-19 victims, then also "such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to violation of human rights of even deceased persons".

The complainant has sought intervention of the commission for strict action against negligent public authorities, who have failed to prevent such incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt exempts annual renewal of membership under cash transfer scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to exempt the annual renewal of membership under the Palanhar Yojana in view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Palanhar Yojana is a monthly cash transf...

Vandalized shops, houses speak of atrocities on Dalits in Bengal, says NCSC chairperson

Broken roof, scattered household items, locked houses of the complainant and his extended family speak of atrocities committed on Schedule Caste families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district of West Bengal, NCSC chairman Vijay Sa...

After facing backlash over her 'unity for Israel' post, Gal Gadot turns off comments on Twitter

As the hostility between Palestine and Israel continues to escalate causing the loss of lives, Israeli actor-film producer Gal Gadots unity of Israel post sparked outrage on social media with Twitterati slamming her and accusing her of bein...

GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying

After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.The announcement on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021