Chardham project: Centre refutes in SC claim of NGO on "bench avoidance"

The Centre on Thursday strongly refuted in the Supreme Court the claims of an NGO that government is engaged in ''bench avoidance'' in a matter related to widening of the ambitious Chardham highway project.

The strategic 900-km Chardham highway project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand. The claims that government is engaged in ''bench avoidance'' was raised by the NGO in the written submissions given by it in the matter.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheswari, while taking note of the arguments of Attorney General K K Venugopal, said that it has not asked the NGO to file any written submissions on the issue and instead has only asked the parties to place before it relevant orders passed in the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also appearing in the matter, said that this court should also examine what is the source of inspiration of the NGO to make such allegations as the matter pertains to construction of strategic border roads on the China border. The top court directed that matter be placed before the Chief Justice N V Ramana for earmarking it to an appropriate bench for hearing on May 18.

The vacation bench, which heard the matter on Thursday will not be sitting in the same combination next week. At the outset, Venugopal said, “I strongly object to the written submissions given by the petitioner (NGO)”. Venugopal then read the relevant paragraphs of written submissions filed by the NGO 'Citizens of Green Doon' and said, they (NGO) have said that “union of India is engaging in bench avoidance. This kind of practice is not done in the Supreme Court. I take strong objection to these submissions”. The bench said that it has not seen the written submissions filed by the petitioner NGO and it has not asked it to submit any such document. “We have not asked for any written submissions. We have only asked to share the orders and documents already placed on record in the matter,” Justice Saran said, adding that Justice Maheshwari has not even received the written submissions. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the NGO, said that they have filed a 4-5 page written note last evening and have sent a copy of the same to the court master today in the morning also. The bench told Gonsalves, “You have sent it very late. We have not permitted you (NGO) to file any written submissions”. The bench said that it is directing that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for earmarking the case to an appropriate bench. The top court also recorded the submission of Venugopal that border roads need to be constructed. Gonsalves said that construction of strategic border roads are not the question in the matter as they are not part of Chardham project. The bench said that it has not said anything of its own and only recorded the submission of the Attorney General that strategic border roads need to be constructed. Venugopal said that there is already an affidavit on record which says that the Army needs construction of these strategic border roads. The NGO in its written submission submitted to the court has said that Centre’s application is for modification of September 8, last year order passed by a three-judge bench (for making roads with 10mtrs) and only a three-judge bench can modify the orders instead of two-judges bench currently hearing the issue. It said that the matter be placed before the regular bench for the reason that the “Union of India is engaging in the most unfortunate activity of Bench avoidance”. The petitioner NGO further said that there is no urgency to hear this matter during the vacation and pointed out that Centre has repeatedly taken adjournments when the case came up for hearing before the regular three-judge bench. It said that the three-judge bench had heard the matter for 18-dates and Centre “is now pressing for an urgent hearing only because the regular Bench is not available temporarily”. On May 11, the Centre had said that the issue involves questions of national security as the road goes up to the China border as a lawyer appearing for the NGO had sought three-week adjournment in the matter. The Centre, in its affidavit filed earlier in the matter, had urged the top court to accept the majority report of 21-members of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) recommending the road to be developed to two-lane with paved shoulders (10 metre wide carriageway) considering the strategic requirement and snow removal needs.

The HPC is monitoring the Chardham highway project on the widening of roads up to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand. Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had sought modification of the top court's September 8 last year order which had asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre. In August, 2019 the apex court had cleared the decks for the Chardham highway project by modifying a National Green Tribunal order to constitute a high-powered committee to look into environmental concerns. It had said that the HPC shall consider the cumulative and independent impact of the Chardham project on the entire Himalayan valley, besides other things.

