Livelihood mission project manager attacked in Kendrapara, 2 detained

A project manager of the state-run Odisha Livelihood Mission in Rajnagar block was injured after unidentified miscreants attacked him, police said on Thursday.

The injured official, Rashmi Ranjan Dash, has been shifted to a private hospital.

His condition was now stated to be stable, police said.

''The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. We have detained two persons in this connection,'' said Inspector of Rajnagar police station, Tapan Kumar Nayak.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when two miscreants barged into Dashs house and attacked him with sharp weapons.

His family members were also assaulted when they tried to resist the miscreants, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)