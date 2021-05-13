Left Menu

Maha: Online fraudsters cheat people by posing as Remdesivir dealers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:26 IST
Maha: Online fraudsters cheat people by posing as Remdesivir dealers

Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing, has registered a case against online fraudsters who cheated people by posing as dealers of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

In several of these cases, the unidentified accused sent water and fake medicines in vials labelled with the manufacturer's name and logo, after receiving money through online transactions, the official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged on Wednesday by a prominent pharma company that manufactures and distributes Remdesivir and Tocilizumab across the country, he said.

According to the complainant, a few mobile numbers were posted on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, claiming that these were contact details of authorized dealers of the pharma company, the official said.

When people called on these phone numbers, the accused would ask them to make 50 per cent payment for the medicines through online transactions, he said.

After the payment was made, the caller would tell the customer that the medicines are on the way or will be made available within a few hours, following which mobile phone would get switched off, he said.

The pharma company started receiving mails about the fraud from April 27 onwards and the number of such complaints were increasing, he said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that several needy people had paid the entire cost of the medicines in advance, the official said.

An FIR under sections 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act (2000), The Trademarks Act (1999) and Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1940) has been registered in this regard, he said.

The investigation team has also issued directives to relevant telecom service providers to seek details of the numbers used for the fraud, and have approached banks to freeze the accounts to which the online transactions were made, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oli set to be reappointed as Nepal PM as Opposition fails to muster majority support

K P Sharma Oli was set to be reappointed as Nepal Prime Minister as the Opposition alliance of Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist Centre on Thursday failed to muster majority support to form the next government.Presiden...

Biden says Colonial Pipeline should be reaching full operational capacity right now

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Colonial Pipeline should be reaching full operational capacity right now and he expects to see fuel normalcy this weekend.Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nations largest fuel pipeline ...

Cabinet condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinian protesters

Cabinet has expressed strong condemnation of the recent attacks on Palestinian protesters at Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.Cabinet in this weeks meeting also expressed dismay at the unlawful evictions of Palestinians from their ho...

Quebec stops offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the provinces health ministry said in a release.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021