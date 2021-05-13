Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Commissioner urges public for lockdown norms compliance

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday appealed to people to cooperate and comply with the lockdown norms and said the public has responded well so far.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:46 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday appealed to people to cooperate and comply with the lockdown norms and said the public has responded well so far. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the lockdown that has been imposed in the state in view of increasing COVID-19 cases is running successfully with the cooperation of the public and the service of police officers.

While distributing 1,500 sets of sanitisers and masks to Hyderabad's West Zone police personnel commissionerate, Kumar said all the senior police officers have been visiting various remote areas in Hyderabad. "Public cooperation everywhere has been very good in implementing the lockdown," he said.

He further mentioned that the lockdown is very important to break the COVID-19 spread chain and subsequently to control the spread of the infection in the state. "The police department, along with all the other departments, are working together to ensure the lockdown is properly implemented in the state and on every police officer is currently working for the same," he added.

Further, he appealed to the public to cooperate with the lockdown norms and to make sure the number of COVID-19 infection is reduced. Telangana government is observing a 10-day statewide lockdown from May 12. Telangana currently has 59,133 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

