Should people in government hang themselves if vaccine production is insufficient, asks Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked whether people in the government should hang themselves if the production of COVID-19 vaccines is insufficient.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:47 IST
Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked whether people in the government should hang themselves if the production of COVID-19 vaccines is insufficient. Replying to queries regarding the COVID vaccination drive, Gowda said, "We started the vaccination drive with good intentions. If courts order mass vaccination and we have not manufactured enough vaccines, should we hang ourselves?"

Gowda further accepted that there was a delay in vaccine manufacture due to the non-availability of the raw material of the vaccine. "Earlier, the Karnataka High court had asked the government for mass vaccination but vaccine production is not happening at an expected level. Yes there is a delay in production," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, over 17.72 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country since the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

